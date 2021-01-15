Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature more build for the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

WWE has announced that tonight’s show will be headlined by a Royal Rumble contract signing for Adam Pearce vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It’s likely that this will lead to some sort of angle that sees a new opponent named for Reigns.

WWE has announced the following for tonight:

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jey Uso

* Royal Rumble contract signing for Adam Pearce vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Rey Mysterio vs. King Baron Corbin

