Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature more build for WWE Fastlane and the Road to WrestleMania 37.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s SmackDown but they are advertising that WWE Hall of Famer Edge and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will continue their Road to WrestleMania on the show.

Tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of SmackDown will also feature fallout from last Sunday’s pay-per-view, which should include the feud between Carmella, Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

