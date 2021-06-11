Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place with more build for the upcoming Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s show and that’s The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy.

WWE is also teasing that SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio will be out for revenge on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on tonight’s show. Reigns attacked Rey and Dominik Mysterio last week in their main event title defense against The Usos, and it’s believed that Rey vs. Roman will be announced for Hell In a Cell.

The Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens feuds are also expected to continue tonight.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.