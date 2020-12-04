The Road to TLC will continue with tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s show – King Baron Corbin vs. Murphy. This will be a rematch from last week’s show, which saw interference from The Mysterio Family, on Murphy’s behalf.

WWE has also announced that tonight’s show will see WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns deliver a message to Kevin Owens over last week’s brutal attack to Jey Uso. It’s believed that Owens vs. Reigns will be confirmed for TLC soon.

SmackDown should also see some of the midcard feuds continue for TLC, including Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

