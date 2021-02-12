Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature more build for the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

No matches have been announced for tonight’s show but Seth Rollins will be making his return to the blue brand.

Rollins took some time off back in November to be with fiancee Becky Lynch as they welcomed their first child together. He then returned to the ring during the WWE Royal Rumble in late January, but this will be his return to Friday night action. There is no word yet on what WWE has planned for Rollins.

It’s likely that tonight’s SmackDown will see more matches announced for the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. An appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Edge is also possible, but he indicated earlier this week that he was back at home in North Carolina.

