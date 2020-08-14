News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Episode – The Fiend and Braun Strowman, Big E vs. John Morrison, More

The Road to WWE SummerSlam will continue with tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode.
Tonight’s show will feature the Tri-Brand Battle Royal to determine the SmackDown Women’s Title challenger for WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley at SummerSlam. There will also be a face-off between “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman.
Below is the current line-up for tonight’s SmackDown:
* Big E vs. John Morrison
* Braun Strowman promises a monstrous confrontation with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
* Alexa Bliss sit-down interview to discuss her recent interactions with The Fiend
* Tri-Brand Battle Royal to determine who will challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley for her SmackDown Women’s Title at SummerSlam
Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Two More AEW Departures Confirmed
- Erick Rowan Reveals Plans for His Pet Cage Storyline, WWE Recently Calling Him for a Return
- New Report On Big E’s Push, How The New Day Have A Rotation Policy
- Possible Intercontinental Title Match for WWE SummerSlam Revealed
- Bret Hart On Triple H & HBK Bullying The Rock
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- Booker T On Why He Refused To Job To Matt Morgan In TNA
- The Big Show On Who He Thinks Are The Toughest Guys In Wrestling
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman