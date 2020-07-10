News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Episode – Title Match, MizTV Segment, More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode will air from the Performance Center in Orlando with more build for “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” on July 19.

SmackDown tonight will feature Jeff Hardy on MizTV, plus Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura challenging SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day for their titles. There will also be a non-title match with Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss taking on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. There will also be a special presentation of the Money In the Bank match between Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:

* The New Day await title challenge from Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

* Bayley & Sasha Banks ratchet up rivalry with Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

* Jeff Hardy joins “Miz TV” after crashing Sheamus’ toast

* Relive Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt’s showdown at WWE Money in the Bank

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s SmackDown and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

