Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature the final build for Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

An interview with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will headline tonight’s show, along with WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Zayn in a non-title match.

The following has been announced for tonight’s show:

* Will Otis hand over his Money In the Bank title shot to The Miz and John Morrison to avoid a lawsuit?

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns gives an exclusive interview on his relationship with cousin Jey Uso

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy faces Sami Zayn in a non-title match

* Alexa Bliss vs. Lacey Evans

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

