News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown – Firefly Fun House, Two Matches, More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode will feature more build for the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.
Two matches have been announced for tonight – Jeff Hardy vs. King Baron Corbin and Sheamus vs. Matt Riddle. There will also be a Firefly Fun House segment with Bray Wyatt, and the return of The Dirt Sheet.
Below is the current line-up for tonight’s show:
* Bray Wyatt hosts The Firefly Fun House to address The Fiend’s attack on Alexa Bliss
* Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus
* King Baron Corbin vs. Jeff Hardy
* The Miz and John Morrison bring back “The Dirt Sheet” with Sonya Deville as the special correspondent
Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
