News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown – Matt Riddle Interview, AJ Styles to Defend, Sheamus, Braun Strowman

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orland, Florida with more build for the “Extreme Rules: Horror Show” pay-per-view.

The show will be headlined by Drew Gulak vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles, plus an in-ring interview with Michael Cole and Matt Riddle.

WWE has announced the following for tonight:

* Michael Cole interviews Matt Riddle in the ring

* WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman tries to get in touch with his dark side ahead of the Wyatt Swamp Fight with Bray Wyatt

* WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles defends against Drew Gulak

* Sheamus raises a toast to Jeff Hardy

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

