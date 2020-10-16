Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode will be the season two premiere.

There will be a special Kickoff pre-show that airs tonight at 7:30pm ET, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and former WWE on-air personality Renee Young as the hosts.

The main event of tonight’s show will see Roman Reigns defend the WWE Universal Title against Braun Strowman. Below is the full announced line-up for tonight:

* Daniel Bryan makes his ThunderDome debut and returns to SmackDown

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defend against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

* The New Day’s SmackDown Farewell match will see SmackDown Superstar Big E team with RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to face Sheamus, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

* Lars Sullivan vs. Jeff Hardy

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends against Braun Strowman

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and remember to join us for live coverage at 7:30pm ET.

