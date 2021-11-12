Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s show and that’s a non-title bout between King Xavier Woods and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. This will be for the control of the blue brand.

The arena has Woods and The Viking Raiders vs. The Bloodline advertised locally, as well as Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. These will likely be the dark main events, if they happen at all.

It’s believed that tonight’s SmackDown will also feature the in-ring TV return of Sheamus, but that has not been announced as of this writing.

