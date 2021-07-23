Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from Money In the Bank as the Road to SummerSlam kicks off.

This will be a special edition of SmackDown, airing as a dual-site broadcast. Some of the matches will air live from the Rolling Loud rap festival in Miami, while the rest of the show will air live from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

John Cena’s return to the blue brand will headline tonight’s show. Cena is returning to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns ahead of their planned SummerSlam match.

Big E will appear on tonight’s show to celebrate his Money In the Bank briefcase win at Sunday’s pay-per-view. He is scheduled to face WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews at Rolling Loud, in what appears to be a non-title match.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Toni Storm debuts on the main roster

* John Cena returns to SmackDown

* Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, from Rolling Loud in Miami

* Carmella vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, from Rolling Loud in Miami

* Fallout from Money In the Bank and build for SummerSlam

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

