Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Allstate Arena near Chicago.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s show, but they have confirmed that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be back on the show after being away last week.

While WWE’s SmackDown preview does not have Brock Lesnar listed for tonight’s show, the arena is advertising him for an appearance. WWE is teasing that Reigns will have a response to Lesnar’s recent actions, and what happened last week with Paul Heyman.

“The Samoan sabbatical is over this Friday. After taking a week away on a night that saw Brock Lesnar wreak more havoc on the blue brand by attacking Sami Zayn yet again and hunting down WWE Official Adam Pearce to tell him a rather threatening story, Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to return to Friday Night SmackDown. What will The Head of the Table have in store? How will he respond to The Beast’s latest actions on the road to their championship showdown at WWE Day 1? Find out live on SmackDown this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!,” WWE wrote in their official preview for tonight.

The arena has two matches advertised locally, likely as dark main events, if they happen at all. Those matches are Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, plus The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre and The New Day.

Tonight’s SmackDown will feature more build for the upcoming WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

