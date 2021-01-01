The New Year’s Day edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as the Road to the Royal Rumble continues.

WWE has announced that tonight’s show will feature Universal Champion Roman Reigns making a special request of WWE Management. This has to do with Reigns’ recent wins over Kevin Owens.

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s show. New WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E will face King Baron Corbin in non-title action, while Bayley and Carmella will take on Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.

It’s also believed that more names will be confirmed for the 2021 Royal Rumble during tonight’s show. Daniel Bryan declared his spot on last week’s show, while RAW saw Nia Jax and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley confirm their spots.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

