Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature more build for the upcoming Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

WWE has announced a Last Man Standing Money In the Bank qualifier for tonight’s show with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The winner will join Big E as the second blue brand entrant confirmed for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match. There will be two spots open for the men’s match after that. RAW Superstars confirmed for the match are Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet and John Morrison.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge will also be on tonight’s show as a follow-up to last week’s attack on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

WWE noted that Reigns will respond to Edge’s return during tonight’s show. Edge vs. Reigns has been announced for Money In the Bank, with the title on the line.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.