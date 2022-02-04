The post-Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air tonight from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK.

WWE has announced that Ronda Rousey will appear on SmackDown for the first time ever tonight. The Women’s Royal Rumble winner is set to announce her WrestleMania 38 opponent, believed to be SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

While not confirmed by WWE, Paul Heyman has announced that he will “reveal all” during tonight’s show. Heyman is set to explain why he helped WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns attack Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, and Reigns is expected to react to Lesnar picking him to be his WrestleMania 38 opponent. Lesnar is not advertised for tonight’s show.

The arena has two big matches advertised for tonight, which could be dark matches if they happen. The Paycom Center has McIntyre vs. Reigns for the title listed, plus Rousey and Sasha Banks vs. Flair and Natalya.

WWE has not announced any other matches or segments for tonight, but Royal Rumble follow-ups are expected on the returning Drew McIntyre, the Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville feud, and others.

