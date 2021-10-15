Tonight’s WWE SmackDown from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California will be a special Supersized edition that airs on FS1 due to the MLB airing on FOX. The episode will air for 2 hours and 30 minutes with the last half hour airing commercial-free.

SmackDown will feature the final blue brand build for WWE Crown Jewel as Brock Lesnar confronts WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, plus the semi-finals of the Queen’s Crown and King of the Ring tournaments with Carmella vs. Zelina Vega and Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor.

Sonya Deville will also make her return to the ring tonight against Naomi. This will be her first match since losing to Mandy Rose at WWE SummerSlam in 2020. The billed main event for tonight has SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch facing Sasha Banks in a non-title bout.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* Final blue brand build for Crown Jewel

* King of the Ring Tournament Semi-finals Match: Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn

* Queen’s Crown Tournament Semi-finals Match: Carmella vs. Zelina Vega

* Sonya Deville makes her in-ring return against Naomi

* Brock Lesnar appears to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks in the non-title main event

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.