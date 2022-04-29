Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be a taped show due to the roster being in the UK for the European tour.

This episode was taped last Friday at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

The following matches and segments were taped for tonight’s episode:

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a Steel Cage match as the opener

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet will defend against Shanky

* Raquel Rodriguez will make her official SmackDown in-ring debut vs. enhancement talent

* Madcap Moss appears on Happy Talk with Happy Baron Corbin

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler

* Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland

* Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus

* Contract signing for RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the Winners Take All Title Unification match at WrestleMania Backlash

* I Quit Beat The Clock Challenge: Ronda Rousey (vs. Shotzi) and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair (vs. Aliyah)

* Appearances by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jinder Mahal and others

Stay tuned for more on tonight's SmackDown broadcast and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

