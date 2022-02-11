Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s show. Charlotte Flair will defend her SmackDown Women’s Title against Naomi, while Natalya will face Aliyah in a “Dungeon-style” showdown.

This will be the fourth match between Natalya and Aliyah. Aliyah has picked three wins over Natalya in recent weeks – the record-setting win in 3.17 seconds on January 14, a DQ win on January 21, and a count out win last week.

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will also be on tonight’s SmackDown to continue the Elimination Chamber build with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Ronda Rousey is also advertised to appear, to continue her WrestleMania 38 build with Flair.

In addition to airing the live SmackDown episode, WWE will tape the February 18 Elimination Chamber go-home episode tonight in New Orleans because they will be be traveling to Saudi Arabia next Friday for the Chamber event.

WWE has announced just one match for the February 18 taping and that’s WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defending against Sami Zayn. If you are attending tonight’s SmackDown and would like to help with live spoilers for next Friday, please e-mail me.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* Ronda Rousey will appear

* WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will appear

* Natalya vs. Aliyah in a “Dungeon-style” match

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defends against Naomi

