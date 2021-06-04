Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature two big title matches.

WWE has announced that SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio will defend against The Usos on tonight’s show. Jimmy and Jey defeated The Street Profits last week to earn tonight’s title shot.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews will also be defending his title tonight. He will face Kevin Owens with Commander Azeez banned from ringside.

It’s believed that the first Hell In a Cell match will be announced for the blue brand on tonight’s show, but that has not been confirmed.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

