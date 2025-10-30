— An unfortunate injury update has been announced for AEW wrestler Penelope Ford.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Ford revealed that she suffered a UCL tear and will be out of action indefinitely. As a result, Marina Shafir will take her place as Megan Bayne’s tag team partner in the AEW Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament.

Ford had been scheduled to team with Bayne against Anna Jay & Tay Melo in the tournament’s opening round.

Her most recent match took place on the October 22nd episode of AEW Dynamite, where she and Bayne competed in a four-way tag team bout against Jamie Hayter & Queen Aminata, Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale, and Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue).

During the match, Ford was pinned following a devastating headbutt–clothesline combination from Aminata and Hayter. The injury reportedly occurred shortly after Ford executed a moonsault, which led to the UCL tear that will now sideline her for the foreseeable future.

— Julia Hart and Skye Blue are advancing in the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the Sisters of Sin (Hart & Blue) battled Queen Aminata and Jamie Hayter in a first-round bout of the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Late in the match, chaos broke out at ringside when Thekla interfered, spearing Hayter on the floor. With Hayter neutralized, Hart and Blue capitalized — delivering an assisted slam to Aminata to secure the pinfall victory.

With the win, the Sisters of Sin move one step closer to championship gold. They’ll meet the winners of the upcoming first-round matchup between Athena & Mercedes Mone and Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron, with a spot in the tournament finals at stake.

— You can check out the lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Fright Night: Collision below:

* CMLL Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Olympia

* Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada vs. Anthony Bowens & Max Caster

* ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Mascara Dorada

— You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament First Round: Mercedes Mone & Athena vs. Babes Of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale)

— And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for AEW Full Gear 2025 below:

* AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe.

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Mone.

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Brodido vs. FTR.

* Big Bom AJ & TBA vs. Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta