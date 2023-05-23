WWE Superstars are flying out to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today for Saturday’s Night of Champions Premium Live Event. PWInsider notes that staff arrived last week to begin preparing for the show.

In addition to Superstars announced for the Night of Champions card, the following Superstars are also scheduled to be in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this week: Omos, The Street Profits, LA Knight, Rick Boogs, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett.

The 2023 WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event is scheduled for this Saturday, May 27, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below is the current card:

Tournament Finals for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title

Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. GUNTHER (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

