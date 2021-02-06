AEW held a special episode of Dynamite this past Wednesday titled, “Beach Break.” from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place on TNT.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the show drew 700 fans with about 650 paid. AEW has been offering limited, socially-distanced seating during the pandemic.

Also, it was 44 degrees when the show started and the temperature only dropped from there. Here’s the updated card for next week’s show:

Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed

Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi

AEW TNT Title Match: Darby Allin (champion) vs. Joey Janela.

Falls Count Anywhere Match: KENTA and Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley and Lance Archer