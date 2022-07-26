WWE announced 15,130 fans in attendance for Monday’s SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The show was legitimately sold out. As of shortly before showtime, WrestleTix noted how there were 198 available tickets. 13,254 tickets had been distributed for a setup/capacity of 13,452.

WWE usually boosts their announced attendance figures, and it looks like this was done with last night’s RAW.

WWE released several new seats not long before RAW hit the air on the USA Network. WrestleTix noted that they were “adding every seat possible” on Monday evening.

Monday’s RAW reportedly marked the best attendance since WWE returned to the road from the COVID-19 pandemic last summer. This also beat their best actual SmackDown number, which was 13,132 fans in attendance for the September 10, 2021 episode from Madison Square Garden.

WWE will return to MSG on Monday, December 26 for their annual post-Christmas tour. It remains to be seen if this will be a live RAW or a non-televised live event like usual.

