WWE announced 78,453 fans in attendance for Night Two of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

For the second night in a row, the announced attendance was much lower than the number of tickets distributed as WrestleTix reports that 65,653 tickets were out.

WWE usually boosts their attendance numbers, but with the stadium suites, which would account for a few thousand people, and the various people working the show, the actual number would be closer to the announced figure.

As noted, WWE announced 77,899 fans in attendance for Night One of WrestleMania 38 on Saturday night. WrestleTix reported that the actual number of tickets distributed was 65,719.

That puts the announced attendance for WrestleMania 38 at 156,352 across both nights. WrestleTix reports that the actual number of tickets distributed for two-night event was 131,372.

WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan recently stated that they were hoping for 100,000 people in attendance for each night of WrestleMania 38, but they obviously fell short of that goal.

To compare, WrestleMania 32 in 2016 was also held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with an announced attendance of 101,763. In 2021, WWE announced a sold out crowd of 25,675 fans in attendance for both nights of WrestleMania 37 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, which was limited due to COVID-19.

