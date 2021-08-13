Becky Lynch has reportedly been training for her WWE in-ring return as far back as May, at the Black & Brave Wrestling Academy co-owned by husband Seth Rollins.

It was noted by Fightful Select that that Lynch and Rollins have been training together as well. One source said every time they’ve seen Lynch she looks ring-ready based on drills she’s done in front of other people.

You can click here for the latest backstage update on Lynch’s WWE return, which is expected to happen in the fall, perhaps after the WWE Draft. It was noted in this new report that WWE is being way more quiet about Lynch’s return than they are with many others.

