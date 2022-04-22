There have been recent rumors on AEW working with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart again, but a new report notes that AEW officials are under the impression that The Hitman has signed a new WWE contract.

Hart is set to be in the corner of AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR for the Big Time Wrestling promotion on June 10 in Webster, MA. FTR will be going up against AEW’s Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson, who will have WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson in their corner.

BTW announced the match on Instagram and wrote, “Everyone’s demanding it! Everyone thinks they know where it’s going to happen… well, it’s going to happen only one place and that place is Big Time Wrestling Friday, June 10th at the iconic Webster Town Hall in Webster, MA! It’s Old School 2022 when The Hitman Bret Hart leads FTR to battle with Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson accompanied by The Enforcer Arn Anderson! Plus an all star card! Doors open at 5:45PM. Meet Bret, FTR and all the stars 6-8PM. First match 8PM. Tickets on sale now at www.btwtickets.com!”

The Wrestling Observer reports that this match is happening at an indie event and not in AEW because AEW officials are of the belief that Hart has quietly signed a lucrative WWE contract, which would prevent him from working on AEW shows. However, Hart is allowed to work indie events, and that loophole is allowing this battle of AEW tag teams with Hart’s involvement.

Hart signing a WWE contract will also keep him from being involved with the presentation of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s & Women’s Tournaments, which will officially kick off next month and wrap at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29 in Las Vegas. Owen’s widow, Dr. Martha Hart, is scheduled to appear live and present the winners with their trophy.

Hart has said that he was never asked about being at the presentation of the Owen Cup trophy, according to The Observer, which isn’t a big surprise considering the issues between Bret and Martha over the years.

FTR have made recent references to potentially working with Hart on social media and on AEW TV, but it looks like there will be no program with the two sides in AEW due to Hart’s status with WWE.

Bret appeared at the inaugural AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2019, to unveil the AEW World Title belt. He has not appeared for the company since then. Hart became a two-time WWE Hall of Famer in 2019 as The Hart Foundation (with Jim Neidhart) was inducted, and then he appeared backstage at SummerSlam 2019 to wish Seth Rollins good luck in his main event match against then-Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Hart has not appeared for WWE since that pay-per-view, which was held in Toronto.

Stay tuned for more.

