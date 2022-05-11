Former WWE Superstar Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) reportedly has strong interest from various pro wrestling promoters, but he also has a significant asking price for bookings.

Cesaro quietly left WWE back in late February when his contract expired, ending his 11 year run with the company. He has been free to sign with any promotion as he had no non-compete clause with WWE.

While Cesaro is one of the hottest free agents right now, we have not seen him appear for any wrestling companies but that’s not for a lack of interest. Fightful Select reports that several promoters have tried to book Cesaro for wrestling appearances and signings, but he has not accepted the bookings. It was noted by some promoters that Cesaro hasn’t even responded to their inquiries.

It was also noted by several promoters how Cesaro was priced out of some potential bookings, and that they wouldn’t be able to work with him until he came back down to Earth as far as his asking price goes.

Cesaro has been represented by an agent who also manages other wrestlers, and word is that some wrestlers have intentionally named a high asking price because they’re content staying home until the right deal or offer comes along after being on the road for so long, but there’s no word yet on if this is the case with Cesaro. Cesaro is repped by the same person who manages Windham Rotunda (fka Bray Wyatt) and Mia Yim, among others.

It looks like we may be seeing Cesaro make some appearances this summer as one promoter hoped to book Cesaro for a signing in July, and after being in regular contact with The Swiss Superman, they seemed to believe that they would be able to secure the deal.

Furthermore, Cesaro took to Twitter this week and wrote, “Soon…”

Regarding Cesaro’s WWE departure, sources there said they wanted to re-sign him but the two sides could not come to terms on a new deal. It was also said that over the last 16 months, Cesaro had shown that he knew his value and wasn’t going to get into an unfavorable position. One source indicated that Cesaro and/or his team were very savvy in speaking with WWE officials in 2021 and 2022.

Stay tuned for more on Cesaro’s future.

