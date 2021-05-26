ROH star EC3 is set to air his big “Free The Narrative” wrestling show tomorrow night with wrestlers from ROH, AEW, Impact Wrestling, MLW, the NWA, and some who participated in WWE tryouts.

In regards to how EC3 was able to get all those moving parts to work, it was noted to Fightful Select that some of the talents had to be cleared for the show, while others did not require special clearance. However, there were some hurdles over how some of the wrestlers could be named and promoted.

Filming of the event took place back in February, before EC3 was recently hospitalized.

The “Free The Narrative” special event will air Thursday night via Vimeo. You can find details on the official website at this link. The show will feature EC3 vs. Matt Cardona, plus appearances by John Skyler, Jake Logan, Bill Carr, Parrow, and others. Below is the trailer for the event:

