News on Eric Bischoff’s AEW Status, Bischoff Thanks JR and Others, Note on the Suit He Wore, More

As noted, Eric Bischoff made his AEW debut during last night’s Dynamite episode on TNT. He appeared as the special guest moderator for the debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy.

Bischoff is not currently signed to an AEW contract, according to PWInsider. Last night’s Dynamite appearance was said to be just a one-time appearance, at least as of now.

Bischoff later spoke with WrestleZone today and confirmed the report on his status.

“No. It was a cameo and it made sense in that particular scene between Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho,” he said when asked about his status.

Jericho took to Instagram this afternoon and issued storyline comments on Bischoff’s debut and the debate with Cassidy.

He wrote, “It’s been 24 years and I still don’t like @therealericbischoff….I won that debate, not @orangecassidy!!!! #AEWDynamite @aewontnt @allelitewrestling”

Bischoff responded and gave props to Cassidy.

“Declaring @orangecassidy the winner of that debate was just…2Sweet! He ate your lunch and stole your bike with his global warming stance. Get over it,” Bischoff wrote back.

Bischoff also had an interaction with the official TNT Twitter account.

“Eric Bischoff is on TNT. That’s it. That’s the tweet,” the official TNT account wrote.

Bischoff responded, “And glad to be back. Miss me?”

Regarding the suit Bischoff wore last night, a fan commented on how sharp he looked. Bischoff replied and indicated that this was something he bought for the WWE SmackDown Executive Director job that he was hired for last summer, and released from just months later.

“Stamford souvenir,” Bischoff responded, a reference to WWE HQ being in Stamford, CT, where he moved his family for the job.

Bischoff responded to another fan tweet on his return and said he had a blast. He thanked everyone involved.

“And I had a blast! Thanks for all the great support here and a special thank you to the entire team at @AEWonTNT @AEWrestling for being such great hosts,” he wrote.

Jim Ross gave a nod to Bischoff’s 83 Weeks podcast during last night’s Dynamite commentary. Bischoff thanked JR on Twitter today and gave him some praise.

He wrote, “And a tip of the hat to @JRsBBQ for the @83Weeks nod last night on @AEWonTNT. Proving once again that he, like no one else, can make a shameless plug sound exciting as hell!”

