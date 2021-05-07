WWE held tryouts to female talents on Thursday and Friday of this week in Orlando. Fightful Select reports that there are a dozen participants, and some of those are familiar indie names.

The following details were revealed on a few of the participants:

* Tesha Price – wrestled Britt Baker in a dark match for WWE’s Mae Young Classic, wrestled Lacey Evans on WWE NXT in 2018 (as Tenilla Price). Has been a regular for AEW Dark since November, and wrestled Abadon on AEW Dynamite

* Alex Garcia – has wrestled for Impact Wrestling, EVOLVE, Stardom and the NWA. Has also wrestled more than a dozen matches for AEW since September, including a loss to AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida on Dynamite in December

* Ava Everett – has wrestled for Limitless Wrestling as of late, also wrestled for CZW, Beyond Wrestling, and others

* Natalia Markova – wrestling for more than a decade, previously had a WWE tryout in 2017. Has wrestled for EVOLVE, PROGRESS Wrestling, and mostly SHINE.

