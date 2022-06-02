AEW is keeping the MJF storyline going as they have removed him from their official websites, and they are doing their best to treat last night’s promo like it wasn’t supposed to happen.

MJF’s profile was removed from the official AEW roster page today, while his merchandise section was also removed from the AEW Shop website.

It’s also interesting to note that AEW did not upload any photos of MJF’s segment to their weekly Dynamite photo gallery for the media. They also did not upload the segment to YouTube, Instagram, and it was removed from Twitter.

MJF still has not issued any social media comments on the whole situation with AEW. His last posts were before Double Or Nothing weekend.

As noted, AEW turned MJF’s issues with the company and the controversial Double Or Nothing weekend into a storyline with an intense promo during last night’s AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. The promo is being called “MJF’s pipebomb” and he has trended all day on social media due to what happened on the show. You can find full coverage of the Dynamite promo below, along with links to our various reports on the MJF – AEW situation.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the latest on MJF.

