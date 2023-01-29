Cody Rhodes reportedly went through what was described as a boxing training camp to get back into ring shape for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event, his first match since the win over Seth Rollins at Hell In a Cell back in the fall. Rhodes worked that match with the full tear of his pectoral muscle.

Rhodes has reportedly dropped from 17.7% body fat to under 9%. The camp indicates that Rhodes is looking to go hard for a long period of time, but there’s no word yet on what sort of Rumble experience they have booked for him.

Rhodes is a strong favorite to win tonight’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

