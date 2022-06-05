In an update on Cody Rhodes suffering from a torn pectoral muscle, PWInsider is also now reporting that he is injured going into tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event. While WWE has not commented as of this writing, multiple sources have now confirmed the injury, which kept Rhodes from wrestling at Saturday’s WWE live event in Champaign, IL.

It was noted by Wrestling Observer Radio that Rhodes suffered the injury while weight training this past week.

Word from within WWE is that the current plan calls for Rhodes to still wrestle Seth Rollins at tonight’s event, and from there WWE will work around the issue as it is evaluated.

It’s still too early to know if Rhodes will require surgery and there’s no word yet on the severity of the injury. The recovery time for a torn pec can be anywhere from a few weeks or months, up to a year, depending on how bad the injury it.

It was also confirmed that Rhodes vs. Rollins, inside the Cell, will close tonight’s show as the main event, which was reported in the match order earlier.

This week’s go-home RAW featured Rhodes and Rollins brawling around the ringside area, but Rhodes did wrestle after the show as he defeated Rollins in the dark main event. While Rhodes didn’t work the planned Street Fight with Rollins at Saturday’s live event, he did appear for an angle. The injury was not a secret among the wrestlers at Saturday’s live event as many were told that Rhodes was injured while weight training.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on WWE Hell In a Cell and be sure to click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.