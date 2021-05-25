Jason Jordan and John Cone are reportedly receiving rave reviews for their recent work in the WWE Talent Relations department after being tasked with additional responsibilities.

It was reported back in late April that Cone, who has worked as a referee for years, was promoted to Talent Relations’ second in command under John Laurinaitis following the firing of Mark Carrano, which came after the Mickie James trash bag debacle. It was also reported that Jordan had taken over Laurinaitis’ former role as Lead Producer, overseeing all other WWE Producers at TV tapings.

In an update, Cone has been receiving high marks from WWE wrestlers and is well-liked in the new role so far, according to PWInsider. It was also noted that Jordan is said to be excellent with his new responsibilities.

It was noted that there have also been some additions to the staff of the Talent Relations department with new non-wrestling personnel.

Laurinaitis took control of the Talent Relations department earlier this year, moving up from his role as Lead Producer. The shake-up back in April also saw Adam Pearce get promoted to the role of Director of Live Events. Pearce was set to continue producing WWE matches in his new role, while also helping Jordan oversee other producers. Jordan’s WWE status has been a topic of discussion for since he suffered a neck injury in February 2018. He has been out of action since undergoing surgery and while it’s been reported at times that he was working towards a return, it looks like he is settled into a non-wrestler role.

