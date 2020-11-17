There’s been a lot of speculation on how Killer Kelly was allowed to use the “Killer” name in WWE NXT UK and the Mae Young Classic, seeing as how WWE made Karrion Kross change his name from Killer Kross.

Word now, via Fightful Select and Kelly herself, is that WWE just forgot about the “Killer” part of her name.

It was noted that Kelly said she was concerned about the potential name change, but then her contract had the “Killer” part listed, and she was relieved.

Kelly is currently working the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Titles tournament, teaming with Renee Michelle. She was released from WWE back in January.

