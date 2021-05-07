AEW reportedly had 1,600 fans attend Wednesday’s Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite on TNT.

It was noted by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW sold 1,000 tickets for Blood & Guts as soon as they went on sale. The company hoped for 2,500 fans in attendance, but ended up with 1,600.

As noted, AEW is planning on running the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view at 100% capacity on Sunday, May 30. AEW President & CEO Tony Khan recently revealed that the pay-per-view will be held with a full capacity crowd in attendance at Daily’s Place, and that there will be a Friday night live event, and a Saturday Fan Fest.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.