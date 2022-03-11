The WrestleMania 38 card is expected to feature around 16 matches.

WWE currently has 9 matches announced, plus The KO Show with Kevin Owens and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. A new report from @Wrestlevotes notes that a source has said to expect up to 7 more matches to be announced.

WWE currently has 4 matches and the Austin segment announced for Night One of WrestleMania 38, plus 5 matches confirmed for WrestleMania Sunday.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card:

Night One Match

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Night One Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Night One Segment

Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Night Two Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Night Two Match

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Night Two Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

Night Two: Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

Night Two: Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:

Seth Rollins vs. TBA

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

TBA vs. Ricochet (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

TBA vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Multi-Team Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. TBA vs. The Usos (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor (c)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.