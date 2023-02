WWE will hold the March 6th Raw event from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

This show will feature the return of John Cena. It’s expected that WWE will make Cena vs. United States Champion Austin Theory official for WrestleMania 39.

Before the announcement, WrestleTix noted the show had 7,705 sold tickets, and there were 2,089 left.

It was noted that 2,000 tickets were moved in 2 days since they announced Cena would be appearing.