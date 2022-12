WWE will hold the December 30th SmackDown event from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

This show will feature the in-ring return of John Cena as he teams with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 8,753 tickets, and there are 1,065 left. The setup is for 9,818.

It was noted that 1,279 tickets moved in 3 days since they announced Cena would be appearing. A few new upper decks were opened up in full.