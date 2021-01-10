Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com put together a list of Chris Jericho’s donations to United States President Donald Trump during 2020:

To whether this should be shared: He’s a public figure, the total amount is more than many Americans’ income in 2020, the records are public, he has a large audience podcast that hosted political guests Trump Jr. and Andrew Yang, a recent ep touched on Covid conspiracies. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) January 9, 2021

Some fans may recall Jericho getting heat for claiming that he isn’t “a political person” even thought it was well known that he was donating money to Trump: