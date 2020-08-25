News on How WarnerMedia Reacted to the Weekend AEW Dynamite Ratings

WarnerMedia executives are reportedly pleased with AEW’s weekend ratings from the special Saturday airing of Dynamite on TNT.
It was noted by PWInsider that WarnerMedia officials are “extremely happy” with the ratings, which allowed TNT to have three of the top five rated broadcasts in the 18-34 demographic on cable for Saturday night as the NBA Playoffs were the top two broadcasts of the night, and AEW ranked fifth.
The AEW ratings also told the network that the Dynamite audience followed the product from its usual home on Wednesday nights to Saturday, even with WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX” taking place at the same time.
Dynamite will air this coming Thursday due to the NBA on TNT schedule, but will return to its normal timeslot for the September 2 episode. Dynamite will air live for the next few weeks to build to the All Out pay-per-view on Saturday, September 5.
You can click here for our full report on Saturday’s AEW ratings.
Stay tuned for updates.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Backstage News on Vince McMahon Changing WWE RAW
- Why Keith Lee Received a New Theme Song for WWE RAW Debut
- WWE Issues Statement On Fan Displaying KKK Attire On Thunderdome During Raw
- Wade Barrett to Work WWE NXT Commentary This Week
- Former WWE Writer Reveals Original Plans for Brock Lesnar and Kofi Kingston’s WWE Title Reign
- WWE Transfers Worldwide Ownership Of Chris Jericho Trademarks To Chris Jericho
- Fan Gets Chris Benoit Photo to Display on the WWE ThunderDome During Tonight’s RAW
- Dominik Mysterio to Wear a Mask?, Possible Dominik Name Change, Seth Rollins on Choosing Dominik for SummerSlam
- Sonya Deville Says Goodbye to the WWE Universe, Mandy Rose Reacts
- Several Bret Hart Specials Removed from the WWE Network
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive