WarnerMedia officials were reportedly not happy with WWE’s recent comments on AEW.

As noted, The Toronto Star published an article over the weekend looking at competition between AEW and WWE. The piece included a comment from a WWE spokesperson, where they took a shot at the violence on AEW programming, specifically the Street Fight from the New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage, which saw Anna Jay and Tay Conti defeat The Bunny and Penelope Ford.

“If you look at the gory self-mutilation that bloodied several women in the December 31 event on TNT, it quickly becomes clear that these are very different businesses,” WWE stated. “We had an edgier product in the ‘Attitude’ era and in a 2022 world, we don’t believe that type of dangerous and brutal display is appealing to network partners, sponsors, venues, children, or the general public as a whole.”

In an update, the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that WarnerMedia was upset about the quote from WWE.

WarnerMedia officials reportedly saw WWE’s quote as an attempt at a personal attack against the company, in an attempt to hurt their advertising sales.

While AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has not responded to WWE’s comments as of this writing, you can click here for reactions from the wrestlers involved in the Street Fight.

