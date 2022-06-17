There were no serious injuries coming out of this week’s AEW Dynamite Road Rager main event, which saw The Young Bucks defeat Jurassic Express to become the first two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Nick Jackson was bleeding from his nose at one point, but word from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is that it was not a broken nose, just bloodied.

We noted before how Christian Cage turned on Jungle Boy after the match, dropping him with Killswitch and a Con-Chair-To. Jungle Boy’s sister and mother were shown early on during the show for the ringside angle, which saw Christian have words with the two. After the show went off the air, Christian told Jungle Boy’s mother, “You raised a piece of shit.” They flipped Cage off in response.

The post-show injury angle let to fans speculating on Jungle Boy being injured as he was bleeding, but The Observer reports that he is not hurt. After the show went off the air, security and other staff gathered around Jungle Boy to check him out. Security called for towels to help clean up the blood, then AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan ran down to the ringside area.

Fans in attendance noted that a “stressed” Khan started apologizing to the crowd, but he did not elaborate. Jungle Boy was loaded up on the stretcher and taken to the back by medics, and they were accompanied by his mother and sister.

The Observer has confirmed that this was all a work, and that Jungle Boy, who turned 25 on Thursday, is not injured. The same goes for the other participants in the Ladder Match.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are related clips from Dynamite and the post-show angle:

Christian telling Jungle Boy’s mother that she raised a piece of shit is in the top 5 wrestling moments of the year hands down 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/g6eBs8FtRj — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) June 17, 2022

Jungle boy still down and TK just came running to ringside. They just brought a stretcher out. pic.twitter.com/t5mXUXTwqI — Rabbi Dirtsheet (@Superjew75) June 16, 2022

I didn’t capture to much of this part but Tony Khan and Jungle Boy’s family came over to ringside as they put him on a stretcher and wheeled him away. TK looking so concerned 😅#aew #AEWDynamite #RoadRager pic.twitter.com/f7YNv8LWJX — Christine (@ShiningPolaris) June 16, 2022

Jungle Boy just got stretchered off

Not sure if on TV or not #AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/wpmJb7t439 — Seth Kean (@SethsWorldOrder) June 16, 2022

They are taking Jungleboy out on a stretcher and Tony just came to the ring. Tony looks legit stressed. pic.twitter.com/5Ay8nySCkk — Cherilyn (@cherdelaware) June 16, 2022

