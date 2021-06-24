AEW and Impact Wrestling officials reportedly mapped out plans for Kenny Omega’s Impact World Title run before he won the title from Rich Swann back at the Rebellion pay-per-view in late April.

There’s no word yet on when Omega will drop the Impact World Title, but it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the two companies collaborated on plans for the title reign, and that their “battle plan” was mapped out before the title change.

It was said that officials decided on what the title reign would consist of, which AEW and Impact wrestlers would be appearing on what shows, and when Impact can get their World Title back. These factors were said to be a part of the deal way ahead of time.

It remains to be seen if the working relationship between AEW and Impact will continue once Omega drops the title.

Omega has defended the Impact World Title just once since winning it from Swann. He retained over Moose at Impact’s Against All Odds on June 12. His next title defense will come against Sami Callihan on July 17 at the Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Omega’s next AEW World Title defense will come this Saturday night on Dynamite as he defends against Jungle Boy. He is also scheduled to defend his AAA Mega Title against Andrade El Idolo on August 14 at AAA’s Triplemania XXIX event.

Stay tuned for more.

