Ace Austin vs. Impact Wrestling World Champion Christian Cage has been officially announced as the main event of the upcoming Victory Road special.

Victory Road will air on Saturday, September 18, exclusively on the Impact Plus streaming service.

Austin became the new #1 contender by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Moose, Chris Sabin and Sami Callihan at Friday’s Emergence special. Cage retained his title over Brian Myers in the Emergence main event, his first title defense since winning the title from AEW World Champion Kenny Omega during the AEW Rampage premiere on August 13.

As noted, Cage returned to the Impact Zone this past Thursday night and officially retired the TNA World Heavyweight Title belt. Impact has announced that he will be back on Impact this Thursday night.

Victory Road was taped earlier this month at Skyway Studios in Nashville. You can click here for a non-spoiler match listing, and click here for spoilers from the taping. The non-spoiler preview does not include Austin vs. Cage.

The Austin vs. Cage match was not taped at the recent Nashville tapings. It looks like that match will take place at the Impact tapings that have been announced for September 17, 18 and 19. Tickets are on sale for those tapings now.

