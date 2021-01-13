Everything appears to be smooth between New Japan USA and Impact Wrestling, according to Fightful Select.

Many people were surprised when Impact’s Chris Bey was offered a spot in NJPW’s Super J-Cup Tournament last month. Bey noted that he read the pitch and was very flattered, but never thought he’d actually get to participate in the tournament.

However, NJPW had already received approval for Bey from Impact Co-Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore. Once Bey found that out, he was full steam ahead on working the tournament.

Bey defeated Clark Connors in the opening round of the tournament, but then lost to ACH in the semi-finals. ACH would go on to the finals and lose to El Phantasmo.

