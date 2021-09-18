Impact Wrestling began another round of tapings at Skyway Studios in Nashville on Friday. The tapings will run through Saturday and Sunday, and will include the Knockouts Knockdown special event.

It was previously announced that the Knockouts Knockdown taping would feature Mercedes Martinez, Renee Michelle and Lady Frost.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that the following names are also working the tapings this weekend:

* VSK – indie wrestler who had a WWE tryout earlier this year, has worked for AEW and Impact before

* Jamie Senegal – appeared at NWA EmPowerrr for the NWA Women’s Invitational Cup Gauntlet, has also appeared for GCW, RISE and other promtions

* Masha Slamovich – worked AEW Dark against Hikaru Shida this past week, has worked in Japan and across North America for Impact, CZW and others. also worked the NWA Women’s Invitational Cup Gauntlet at EmPowerrr

* Jake Clemons – former WWE referee who was released back in May

Stay tuned for more from the Impact tapings

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.