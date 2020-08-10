News on Kamala’s Cause of Death, When He Tested Positive for COVID-19

As noted earlier, WWE Legend Kamala (James Harris) passed away at the age of 70 today.

Kamala went into cardiac arrest and passed away earlier this afternoon, according to ESPN’s Jason King, who spoke with Kamala’s wife tonight.

It was noted that Kamala tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, which he likely contracted from one of his numerous weekly visits to the dialysis center. He was hospitalized on Wednesday night.

While Kamala went into cardiac arrest and passed away this afternoon, his wife said he seemed fine and in good spirits as recent as this morning.

